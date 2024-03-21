Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 144,142 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

