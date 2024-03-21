Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 144,142 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAXN
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maxeon Solar Technologies
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.