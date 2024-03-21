Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXN. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

