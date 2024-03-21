Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $270,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
