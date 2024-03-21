McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

