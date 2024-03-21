McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.8 %
McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
