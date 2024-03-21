Medical Facilities Co. (DR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.0 %

DR stock opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.25.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.