MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 4.5 %

MNOV stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.