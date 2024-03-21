MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 4.5 %
MNOV stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
