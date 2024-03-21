Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells $102,467.50 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $399.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.52. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.38 and a 1-year high of $419.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

