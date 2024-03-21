Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells $102,467.50 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Medpace Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $399.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.52. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.38 and a 1-year high of $419.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.38.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
