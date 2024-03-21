Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Medpace were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Medpace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Medpace Trading Up 2.3 %

MEDP stock opened at $399.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $419.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.52.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

