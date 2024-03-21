MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.36.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MEG

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEG opened at C$30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.77.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Insiders sold 269,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.