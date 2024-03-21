Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $609.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $536.00 to $609.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $505.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.02 and its 200-day moving average is $367.22. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

