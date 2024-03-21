Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

