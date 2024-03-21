Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $96.25 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $101.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.