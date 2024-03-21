Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

