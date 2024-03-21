Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

MU opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

