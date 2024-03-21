MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,089,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,130,630 shares.The stock last traded at $1,297.01 and had previously closed at $1,502.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,512 shares of company stock valued at $75,170,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

