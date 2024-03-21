Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Midwich Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 418.35 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £431.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,976.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 534 ($6.80). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 394.46.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Midwich Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.