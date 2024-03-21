Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 29th

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY opened at $95.25 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

