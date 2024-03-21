Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 29th

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 29th.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY opened at $95.25 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.