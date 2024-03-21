Modiv Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.
Modiv Industrial Price Performance
Shares of MDV opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv Industrial
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.