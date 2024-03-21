Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 19.7 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 22nd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

