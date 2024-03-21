MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Reiterated by Redburn Atlantic

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $295.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $410.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.67.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $359.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.34.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

