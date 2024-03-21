Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.8 %
Monroe Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
