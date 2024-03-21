Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSDL. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

