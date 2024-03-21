Motorsport Games (MSGM) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

