Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $259.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.