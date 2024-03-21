Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,294,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.