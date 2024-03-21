Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

