Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after buying an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 336,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.