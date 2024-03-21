Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after purchasing an additional 751,157 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

