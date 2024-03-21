Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 97,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

