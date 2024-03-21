Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 305.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $135,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 407,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

