Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,972,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

