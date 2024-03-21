Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 808.70%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

