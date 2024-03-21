Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

