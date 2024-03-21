Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

