Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

