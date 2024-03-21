Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

