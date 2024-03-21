Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

