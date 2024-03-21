Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $519.14 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

