Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.66 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

