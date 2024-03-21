Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

