Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

