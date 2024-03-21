Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

