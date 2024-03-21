Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,073,000 after buying an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,344,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,142,000 after buying an additional 1,159,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

