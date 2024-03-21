Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.