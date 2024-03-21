Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

