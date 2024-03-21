Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $201.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

