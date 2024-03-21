Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

