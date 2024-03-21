Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Avista’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

