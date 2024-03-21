Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

