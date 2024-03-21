Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

