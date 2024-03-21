Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.6 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

